Barcelona on the verge of signing highly-rated left-back from La Liga rivals in swap deal – Reports

Barcelona are about to strengthen their backline further as they are close to signing highly-rated left-bak Junior Firpo from La Liga rivals Real Betis.

Radio Marca are reporting that Barcelona are on the verge of signing the young Spanish defender in a transfer reportedly worth around €30 million.

Apart from the transfer fee, the deal will also include Barca sending their promising left-back Juan Miranda, aged 19, to Real Betis for a season-long loan.

“Barca are about to hire Junior Firpo for €30m, plus the assignment of Miranda. The parties are about to reach a final agreement,” Radio Marca reported.

22-year-old Firpo made his La Liga debut with Betis in the 2017-18 season making 14 appearances and scoring two goals from a full-back position

In the 2018-19 season, he pinned down a spot in the starting 11 of the club making 24 La Liga appearances and scoring three goals. Born in the Dominican Republic, Junior is also a Spain U-21 international turning out for them in the 2019 UEFA European U-21 Championship Qualifiers.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Miranda will look to earn valuable first team minutes in the Spanish top flight with Betis. Coming through the ranks at the La Masia Academy, Miranda made three appearances in the Copa del Rey for Barca last season.

He has represented Spain at the U-16, U-17, U-18 and U-19 age levels.