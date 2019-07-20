Real Madrid star Marcelo says former Barcelona star better player than teammate Eden Hazard

Real Madrid star Marcelo has shared his thoughts on his new teammate Eden Hazard which could prove to be controversial and unpopular among fans of Los Blancos.

Hazard made the switch to La Liga from Premier League club Chelsea during the summer transfer window realising the Belgium international’s long standing dream of playing for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Brazilian winger Neymar Jr left Barcelona in 2017 for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but is hoping to make a return to the La Liga with his former club ahead of the new season.

💥🎙️ MARCELO: “HAZARD es un ‘crack’, como Neymar. No se les puede COMPARAR, pero NEYMAR ES MEJOR para mí”. pic.twitter.com/6G1DmLCpkp — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 19, 2019

And Marcelo was asked to compare the two attackers who could be in a battle for domestic honours in Spain this coming campaign.

“Eden’s a top player. A player of high quality and, like Neymar, Eden has the quality to be in the top five,” Marcelo was quoted as saying by El Chiringuito TV.

“Hazard is impressive. You can’t compare them, but Neymar is better for me,” said Marcelo.

Marcelo is about to start his 14th season with the La Liga giants having joined them in 2007 from Brazilian club Fluminense FC.

The Brazilian left-back picking his compatriot Neymar over his club teammate Hazard will not go down well with Real Madrid fans.

But who do you think is better among the duo — Eden Hazard or Neymar Jr?