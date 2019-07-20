Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone reveals who he thinks the best player in the world is

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has revealed who he thinks is the best player in the world between Lionel Messi and Crisitano Ronaldo.

The former Argentina international has watched the duo from close quarters in his managerial career as Messi and Ronaldo picked up one accolade after another for La Liga clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Though Ronaldo has since left for Juventus in Serie A, Simeone is someone whose words might carry some weight when it comes to the debate on who the world’s best footballer is.

And unsurprisingly, Simeone seems to go with his compatriot Messi for the honours.

“Messi is the best player in the world. Why wouldn’t I want to coach him,” Simeone was quoted as saying as he discussed Argentina’s Copa America 2019 campaign. Argentina had lost 2-0 to Brazil in the semifinal of the South American championship last month.

“Messi carried the weight of Argentina in Copa America. I don’t care about other statements, and I believe everyone is free to believe what they want; but I believe he acted as a leader during the tournament,” Simeone said.

“I have never seen Sergio Aguero work as much as he did at this Copa America. I saw good effort rom the three attackers and it talks about a message from the coach who looked for a way to win the title,” the Atletico Madrid manager said.