La Liga |

Fans threaten to boycott FC Barcelona after they announce new TikTok handle

Fans threaten to boycott FC Barcelona after they announce new TikTok handle

On Friday, La Liga giants FC Barcelona made a new announcement – do not get me wrong though, this new announcement has got nothing to do with a new signing or a new member in the managerial staff of the club – instead, it is the new “@fcbarcelona” TikTok handle that has got us talking here.

Needless to say, most fans are very unhappy about Barcelona’s new gimmick. That the club’s “announcement” comes during the transfer window when they are actually supposed to conduct transfer business deals, enraged the fans even more as they took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the club.

A few of them even threatened to boycott the club. Check out some of the best reactions right here:

Blah

Reactions

Speaking about other details, the Catalans will face Premier League giants Chelsea in an upcoming pre-season friendly in Japan. The match will be held at the Saitama Stadium in Saitama, a small city to the north of Tokyo in Japan.

Four days later – on July 27, the Blaugrana will play another pre-season game in Japan, this time against J1 League club Vissel Kobe in the Rakuten Cup. The Vissel Kobe squad includes three former Barcelona stars – the legendary Andres Iniesta himself, David Villa and Sergi Samper.

Comments