Neymar reveals the best player he has ever played against

Paris Saint Germain and Brazil superstar Neymar Jr. has revealed that Real Madrid captain and star defender Sergio Ramos is the best player that he has ever played against.

The 27-year-old was speaking during the questions-and-answers session while also promoting his global “Neymar Jr.’s Five” Football tournament. During the session, he was asked who the best player he has ever come up against was, to which he replied:

“The best player I’ve faced? Sergio Ramos.”

“Because he’s an excellent central defender and what’s more, he scores goals,” he explained, before concluding:

“He’s very difficult to play against.”

Neymar has faced Ramos several times in his career, as he played for Barcelona between 2013 and 2017 and that means a minimum of eight league clashes against Sergio Ramos’ Real Madrid. In addition, both teams have also faced each other in other competitions like the Spanish Kings’ Cup and the Copa del Rey over the years.

Later, when the Brazilian joined French mavericks Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in world-record £200million deal, he continued to play against Real Madrid and faced them in both legs of the 2017-18 Champions League round-of-16.

Quotes via Goal.