Real Madrid star fined €250k for illegally cutting down rare species of trees

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has apparently been fined €250,000 for cutting down centenary trees in Spain. Aguilena de Inversiones SA – the company owned by Ramos – are the primary culprits behind the above-mentioned crime.

According to Football Espana, a court in Spain’s capital city of Madrid announced its decision to impose a fine on the Real Madrid star and further declared that his company must “replenish the felled trees by making new trees available to the City Council, for planting in the green areas,” as outlined in Diario AS.

The Spanish news agency further reports that Ramos and his company is responsible for a “very serious infringement of Law 8/2005 on the Protection and Promotion of Urban Arbolado of the Community of Madrid”, which in turn led to the opening of a sanctioning file.

The company has also been accused of carrying out several unauthorised cuttings in a plot located in La Moraleja, Madrid and the proceedings related to the above-mentioned case started as early as 2019 January.

Various sources claim that between 60 and 90 trees of different species (pines, poplars, holm oaks and olive trees) – many of them of great size – were cut down illegally by Ramos’ company.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old centre-back is reportedly in the USA, where he is currently participating in pre-season training sessions with the rest of his Real Madrid teammates including new signings Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and so on.