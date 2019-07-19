Barcelona star breaks Lionel Messi’s two-year streak to become club’s player of the year

Barcelona star Gerard Pique has been awarded the prestigious 2019 Aldo Rovira award for the best Barcelona player of the year. The award committee comprised of a number of reputed journalists from Spain and the event was led by Josep Maria Bartomeu the President of Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Pique is the first player of Catalan nationality to win the award. The previous winners of the award include Messi who won it six times since its inception in 2010, Eric Abidal who is currently Barcelona’s Sporting Director, Javier Mascherano and Luis Suarez.

Messi was the winner of the award in both 2017 and 2018 and was looking good to secure a hat-trick of victories this time. But by virtue of a series of brilliant performances with the club last season, Pique surpassed him to claim the award for himself.

Here are the previous winners listed year-by-year:

2010 – Lionel Messi

2011 – Lionel Messi

2012 – Eric Abidal

2013 – Lionel Messi

2014 – Javier Mascherano

2015 – Lionel Messi

2016 – Luis Suarez

2017 – Lionel Messi

2018 – Lionel Messi

2019 – Gerard Pique

In case you did not know, the Aldo Rovira award was created by former director Josep Lluis Rovira in the honour of his son Aldo, who died in a motorcycle crash in March 2009 at the age of 37.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the trophy – which is a statue made by the artist Montserrat Garcia Rius – will be presented to Gerard Pique during the next season.