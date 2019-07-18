Reports: Real Madrid star demoted to reserve side despite breakthrough season

According to reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid have apparently decided to accommodate all their young signings in the reserve team rather than the first team, as a result of which Vinicus Jr – their star signing of last season – will now be registered under Real Madrid Castilla.

The other Real Madrid signings who will be registered with the Castilla side are Takefusa Kuba, Rodrygo Goes and Theo Zidane the third son of Zinedine Zidane the manager of the club. Meanwhile, Real Madrid Castilla is currently managed by former club superstar Raul.

AS reports that the supposed “demotion” it is merely an administrative matter at the moment, with Zidane’s senior squad currently consisting of a few unwanted players who need to be offloaded this summer. It is understood that the likes of Vinicius and Rodrygo will make the switch back to the senior side, once that happens.

According to AS, the LaLiga rules state that “a youth player can appear for the senior side on 10 occasions before he is automatically removed from the squad of the reserve team” – which is what happened with Vinicius last season, as he got promoted to the senior side automatically – but a further loophole means that Rodrygo is effectively available to Zidane for the entire campaign without having to register with the first team, because, under Liga regulations, “if a player is 18 or under he can be registered with the youth side and make unlimited appearances for the senior side.”

The Spanish news agency further reports that more details on the above-mentioned changes will be revealed in the days to come.