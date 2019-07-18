Reports: Spanish authorities to confiscate payments owed to Neymar by Barcelona

According to reports, Spanish authorities will seek a sum of around €35million from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr as a result of some irregularities in filing tax returns which happened in 2017 whilst completing his move away from his former club, FC Barcelona.

It is Marca that reports that officials in Spain have ordered for the confiscation of a payment that was owed to him by Barcelona, from the time he moved from the club to France.

According to the Spanish news agency, Neymar was due for a bonus for his final Barcelona contract renewal worth €26million – which is yet to be paid following an ongoing dispute between the player and the club.

And now, according to El Mundo as reported by Marca, the country’s tax authorities have spoken with the court of labour in Spain, to arrange for the automatic confiscation of the above sum and another €9million as fines, due to the huge tax debts incurred by Neymar whilst playing in Spain.

The Spanish news agency further suggests that the latest development has cast a spell of gloom over the Brazilian’s potential transfer back to Barcelona, which was supposed to happen this summer due to his growing feeling of insecurity at PSG.