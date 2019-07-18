Neymar ends GOAT debate by revealing who is the best in the world between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Neymar Jr. may be considered by many to be an underdog for the “best player in the world” crown, but even the talented Brazilian knows it’s either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar looks set for a move to Barcelona, after requesting his club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a move back to the Catalans, and has now lauded his former teammate Messi as the best player in the world.

Neymar “almost 100 percent fit” as he plays in the final of his five-a-side tournament

“For me, he’s the best player in the world. The best player that I’ve ever seen play,” he said at an event for his charity foundation.

“We made a magnificent duo. It was a pleasure for me, an honour to play with him. And, on top of that, he is my friend.”

The forward missed his nation’s Copa America 2019 triumph due to an injury, and has undergone a tough summer anyway, after allegations of rape and assault were levelled against him.

A public “come and get me” plea from the former Santos superstar to Barcelona has further raised speculation that this could be the summer that we see Neymar and Messi play together once again.

The trio known as “MSN” (Messi, Suarez, Neymar) appears to be ready to run riot in La Liga all over again.