Reports: Real Madrid star to be replaced after being unable to cope with intense pre-season training

Real Madrid star Luke Modric is almost 34 and his physical peak is behind him – something that has become increasingly apparent after his inability to cope with pre-season training.

Diario Gol reports that Zinedine Zidane’s new fitness coach, Gregory Dupont, has been putting the team through their paces and ramping up the intensity of pre-season training.

However, 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric, now almost 34, has been unable to cope with the increased physical load and has let the French coach know about it.

It is reported that Modric is having a hard time recuperating between sessions and has informed the French coach to start looking for replacements for him, especially since he feels he cannot produce 90 minutes week-in, week-out in the upcoming season.

Read Also: Lionel Messi has won most number of MOTM awards in the last 9 seasons – 100 times more than Cristiano Ronaldo

However, having reportedly agreed a new contract at Real Madrid, Modric has trusted the discretion of Zidane to not let Florentino Perez known that he is physically not up to scratch ahead of the new campaign.

For his part, Zinedine Zidane is pushing Perez to sign either Paul Pogba or Christian Eriksen as a replacement for Modric, without spilling the beans about the real issue at hand.

The report states that even Dani Ceballos, who is strongly linked with a move away from the club, may be allowed to stay as a backup option for the 2018 World Cup finalist.