Lionel Messi has won most number of MOTM awards in the last 9 seasons – 100 times more than Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has racked up an incredible 225 Man of the Match (MOTM) awards since the 2010/11 season – which is 100 more than his arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

In that same time, Cristiano Ronaldo has (only) won the award 125 times.

However, it is worth mentioning that Messi and Ronaldo comprise the only duo to have won MOTM awards more than a 100 times in the past 9 seasons.

Third on the list is now Real Madrid galactico and former Chelsea player Eden Hazard. Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar and Luis Suarez are the other players who make the top 5.

Familiar names such as Gareth Bale, Antoine Griezmann and Marco Reus are also part of the top 10. A surprising inclusion is that of Barcelona’s all-action midfielder Arturo Vidal, however.

It is expected once again that Lionel Messi will be at the forefront of the Ballon d’Or favourites after notching up another 50 plus goal season.However, his inability to win either the Champions League, Copa del Rey or the Copa America is said to have made Liverpool defender Virgil can Dijk favourite to claim the award.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has fallen back in the pecking order despite claiming three trophies this season.