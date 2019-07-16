Antoine Griezmann admits to bad blood with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez; reveals plan to sort it out

France and former Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann joined Barcelona this year after coming excruciatingly close to joining the club in the last summer transfer window.

The last-minute fall out of the move and the Griezmann documentary left some Barcelona players with a bad taste in the mouth. And one of those players was Lionel Messi who refused to comment on the matter.

Moreover, Luis Suarez was not particularly pleased with Griezmann’s comments ahead of the France vs Uruguay encounter in FIFA World Cup last year. The French international had said he feels half Uruguayan, which did not go down well with the Barcelona striker.

However, after Griezmann finally moved to Barcelona, he was asked whether there was still some abd blood between him and Messi-Suarez. In reply, he said, “There could be. I will see when I’m with them,” according to the Evening Standard.

“But with assists, everything can be fixed,” he added.

It remains to be seen whether Griezmann manages to fix his relationship with the South American duo when they return after their extended breaks due to Copa America duties.