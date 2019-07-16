WATCH: Antoine Griezmann gets nutmegged twice in his first Barcelona training session

Antoine Griezmann is finally a Barcelona player, after a long and drawn out transfer saga which probably did not end on great terms between him and his former club Atletico Madrid.

His dream move may have taken place, but life at Barca does not appear to have got off to the greatest start, as video footage appears to show us.

In his first training session with the Blaugrana, Griezmann can be seen getting along well with his new teammates, until he suddenly gets nutmegged out of nowhere.

To make matters worse, the Frenchman gets up and gets on with it, only to be nutmegged once again, as the Barcelona players enjoy a good laugh at the expense of the new signing.

It appears that one of the two nutmegs were done by Ivan Rakitic, who coincidentally lost the FIFA World Cup final last year with Croatia, while playing against Griezmann, who was part of the French side which triumphed that particular day.

Lots is expected from Griezmann at Barcelona, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and possibly even Neymar Jr. all capable of linking up and making it a season to remember for the La Liga giants desperate for more glory.