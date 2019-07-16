Frenkie de Jong receives new shirt number at Barcelona, reveals emotional reason behind it

Frenkie de Jong is tipped for great things at Barcelona, but before he sets on his path to achieve them, he needs to have a number on the back of his shirt.

And he seems to have got it as well, with a very personal and emotional reason behind getting that number.

The midfielder will wear number 21 on the back of his shirt, as a mark of respect to his grandfather, who passed away on his 21st birthday.

Number 21 was originally worn by Carles Alena at Barcelona, but he has graciously agreed to give it to Frenkie de Jong, after listening to the significance behind the number for the new signing.

“I feel comfortable with that number,” De Jong said to Voetbal International.

“I could easily play with another number, you know, it’s not a problem, but it is nice that it also gives people a way of recognising me.

“I brought my whole family to my presentation in Barcelona, except my grandfather Hans de Jong, my father’s father.

“He died on the day of my 21st birthday. Unconsciously it is also a kind of tribute. He was a huge football fan.”