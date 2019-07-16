Antoine Griezmann compares Lionel Messi to top NBA superstar after Barcelona move

Antoine Griezmann has officially joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid, and is already talking about arguably the best player in the world, Lionel Messi.

Much has been said about the future relationship between Griezmann and Messi, and how the duo will have to combine if Barca are to win big next season, and it appears that the Frenchman has high praise for his teammate already.

Griezmann nutmegged TWICE in first Barca training session

Speaking about the Argentine, Griezmann compared him to NBA superstar LeBron James.

“The thing that makes me happiest is playing with a partner like him. Messi will be a legend for my son and my son’s children. He’s like LeBron James for basketball. I want to be an important player at this great club and try to win La Liga, the Champions League and Copa del Rey, which is what I’m missing on my list,” the forward said.

LA Lakers star James is one of the best that basketball has ever seen, and Messi fits that bill in the beautiful game, so comparing them is probably an ideal scenario for any sports fan.

Griezmann, nonetheless, begins his journey as a Catalan player soon, and could even have Neymar Jr. for company, as reports suggest his move from PSG could be inching closer.