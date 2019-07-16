La Liga |

WATCH: Griezmann embarrassed on first day of Barcelona training

Barcelona's new attacker Antoine Griezmann

Ousmane Dembele got one over on his fellow France forward as Antoine Griezmann had an embarrassing moment in Barcelona training.

Antoine Griezmann was given a warm welcome to Barcelona training on Monday as he was on the receiving end of a nutmeg.

Griezmann completed his long-awaited switch from Atletico Madrid on Friday, penning a five-year deal after Barca paid his €120million release clause.

The France forward joined his new colleagues for training but was quickly left on his backside by international team-mate Ousmane Dembele.

Not the best impression to make on your first day in a new job, as you can see below…

