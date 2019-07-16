Ousmane Dembele got one over on his fellow France forward as Antoine Griezmann had an embarrassing moment in Barcelona training.

Antoine Griezmann was given a warm welcome to Barcelona training on Monday as he was on the receiving end of a nutmeg.

Griezmann completed his long-awaited switch from Atletico Madrid on Friday, penning a five-year deal after Barca paid his €120million release clause.

The France forward joined his new colleagues for training but was quickly left on his backside by international team-mate Ousmane Dembele.

Not the best impression to make on your first day in a new job, as you can see below…