Ousmane Dembele got one over on his fellow France forward as Antoine Griezmann had an embarrassing moment in Barcelona training.
Antoine Griezmann was given a warm welcome to Barcelona training on Monday as he was on the receiving end of a nutmeg.
Griezmann completed his long-awaited switch from Atletico Madrid on Friday, penning a five-year deal after Barca paid his €120million release clause.
The France forward joined his new colleagues for training but was quickly left on his backside by international team-mate Ousmane Dembele.
Not the best impression to make on your first day in a new job, as you can see below…
Antoine Griezmann gets nutmegged in his first #FCBarcelona training session
Close your legs, Antoine!
