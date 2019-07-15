Antoine Griezmann reveals how he plans to apologise to Barcelona fans after documentary snub

New Barcelona signing Antoine Griezmann revealed how exactly he plans to apologise to the fans for the documentary stunt he pulled at the end of the 2017/18 season when he turned down a move to the club.

The French World Cup winner made a procession about his decision to stay on at Atletico Madrid at the end of the 2017/18 season by filming a documentary and turning down Barcelona in that.

The move was construed as disrespectful by the Barcelona faithful and there were reportedly serious concerns raised inside the dressing room when it came to light that the club may reignite the deal this transfer window.

Speaking to the reporters at his unveiling, however, Griezmann put any concerns regarding the documentary issue to bed and said that he will apologise to Barcelona supporters the best way he can – through his football.

“If I have to say sorry [about the documentary], I’ll do it on the pitch,” the former Atletico Madrid striker said.

“It’s where I best do the talking.”

He also reserved special praise for Lionel Messi, stating that it would give him ‘great joy’ to rub shoulders with the Argentinian wizard.

“What makes me happiest is being able to share some maté with him [Lionel Messi].

“It’s going to be a great joy to be by his side,” he concluded.

(Quotes R/T Marca)