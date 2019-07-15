Watch: New Real Madrid signing Takefusa Kubo humiliates Keylor Navas repeatedly in training

Takefusa Kubo is one of Real Madrid’s latest signing this summer and fans were undoubtedly curious to know what makes this 18-year-old youngster special.

However, a new video that has surfaced from Real Madrid’s pre-season training reveals that Kubo is, in fact, a really skilled footballer and may even be closer to first-team action than fans might have expected.

In the video shared below, you can see the Japanese teenager taking on defenders, performing feints – and also beating established goalkeeper Keylor Navas multiple times to score impressive goals!

18 years old and dominating Real Madrid’s preseason camp – Takefusa Kubo! 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/56dxSxccnM — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) July 15, 2019

Earlier, it was also revealed that the youngster is a huge fan of his new teammate and former Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard, as he met with him ahead of training and told him that he often watches Hazard’s videos on YouTube to try and learn to become a better footballer.

In case you did not know, Kubo spent four years of his career with Barcelona’s youth-system in their reputed academy La Masia, before the club was sanctioned over violating FIFA’s policy on signing youth players.

Real Madrid signed him this summer from FC Tokyo for a reported fee of €2million and it is being claimed that the youngster will spent a few months at Real Madrid Castilla before he is permitted to join the club’s first team.