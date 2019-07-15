New Real Madrid signing tells Eden Hazard that he ‘grew up watching his videos on YouTube’

Real Madrid’s new signing Takefusa Kubo has revealed that he is a big fan of Eden Hazard, admitting that he “grew up watching his videos on YouTube.”

The former FC Tokyo star was previously a product of FC Barcelona’s famed youth academy La Masia, but he rejected interest from the Catalans to join their arch-rivals in the La Liga.

And now, a heartwarming video of the 18-year-old meeting his new teammate and Belgian superstar Eden Hazard has now surfaced and it shoes Kubo telling him how he used to watch his videos on YouTube to try and learn to become a better footballer.

As you can see, Eden Hazard who was quite jovial as usual, congratulates him before bursting out laughing.

And later on, a reporter appears to ask Hazard: “And then he plays really well?” to which the Belgian replies: “Well, if he watches my videos then of course”.

Takefusa Kubo joined Real Madrid for a reported fee of €2million. His idol also joined Los Blancos this season, for a price that is exactly fifty times more than Kubo’s sign-on fee.

The former Chelsea star ended his stint at the Premier League club in 2019 June, after winning the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League with them. Chelsea defeated Arsenal 4-1 in the finals and Hazard himself was adjudged the man of the final, thanks to a goal and an assist recorded by him in the game.

