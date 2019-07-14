Griezmann undergoes medical tests as Barcelona career begins

After completing a drawn-out move from Atletico Madrid, life at Barcelona is officially underway for Antoine Griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann began the formalities of fitness and medical tests on his first day of pre-season as a Barcelona player on Sunday.

The World Cup winner visited his new club’s training ground for routine examinations a day after arriving in Catalonia.

Griezmann, 28, joined Barca on a five-year deal after the LaLiga champions triggered his €120million release clause at Atletico Madrid.

His next official duty will be to meet the media for a photo session and news conference before training begins on Monday.

Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper

Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/L0oZU1JV23 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 14, 2019

Ernesto Valverde is expected to run the rule over more than a dozen first-team players, including €75m acquisition Frenkie de Jong, with one eye on the upcoming trip to Japan.

Barca face Chelsea and local club Vissel Kobe, now home to Andreas Iniesta, on July 23 and 27 respectively.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and the Blaugrana’s other Copa America representatives will not be present for the start of pre-season training, having been afforded additional time to recuperate.

Coutinho’s future remains uncertain amid claims from his agent that Barca are attempting to offload the Brazil international to Paris Saint-Germain in exchange for Neymar.

Valverde’s men finished 11 points clear atop LaLiga last term but failed in their quest for a Champions League triumph, losing out to eventual winners Liverpool in the semi-finals.