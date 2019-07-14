Reports: Why Eden Hazard has demanded the number 23 shirt at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has officially signed for Real Madrid, and is surely one of the players to watch out for in the upcoming La Liga season.

The Belgian enjoyed a successful stint at Chelsea, where he was by far the best player in his team, and a fresh challenge now presents itself in the form of Real Madrid.

He may be playing soon, but what shirt number will he pick up is what remains to be seen, and has fans wondering as well. There were reports suggesting that Hazard would get the number 7 jersey vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo when he left for Juventus, but it appears that the attacking player has other ideas.

Hazard trains with new Real Madrid teammates in Canada

Marca are reporting that Hazard wants the number 23 shirt at Los Blancos, and he wants it because of his love for all things basketball.

The former Chelsea star is a huge NBA fan, and among his favourites in the sport are LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Anthony Davis, all of whom are known for donning the iconic 23 shirt.

It is also perhaps a coincidence that Madrid icon David Beckham wore the number 23 shirt during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, meaning that Hazard does indeed have big boots to fill when he takes the field for his new club.