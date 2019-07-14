Antoine Griezmann gives his thoughts on playing with Lionel Messi at Barcelona

New Barcelona signing Antoine Griezmann outlined his pleasure at joining the club after a rocky transfer saga and specifically mentioned that he was looking forward to playing alongside Lionel Messi.

Griezmann ended up joining Barcelona after a prolonged transfer saga that stretches back to the end of the 2017/18 season, when the player infamously produced a documentary to turn down the Catalan club after being heavily linked with a move.

That was one of the contributing factors that reportedly didn’t endear him to the players at Barcelona but the club went ahead and worked out an agreement with Atletico Madrid to sign the player anyway.

Speaking to the club’s website after a €120 million move, the French World Cup winner reinforced his commitment towards helping the club win more honours while also expressing his ‘incredible joy’ at playing alongside five time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

“For me, it’s a big club and I hope to help it continue being big – or even get even bigger. I’m really looking forward to working with my new team-mates and with the boss and playing at Camp Nou and hopefully winning a lot of trophies,” he said.

“I like to have fun on the field and off it, in the dressing room. I like to play with joy and I hope to bring a lot of joy to my team-mates and the fans. I hope we have fun together.”

“Very happy and looking forward to seeing what Messi is like on a day-to-day basis in training. Playing next to him is an incredible joy,” he concluded.