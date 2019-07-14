Neymar: Beating PSG with Barcelona one of my best moments in football

Barcelona’s remarkable Champions League turnaround against Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 is one of Neymar’s fondest memories in football.

Neymar did little to ease tensions with Paris Saint-Germain as he declared Barcelona’s classic 2016-17 Champions League comeback against the Parisians as one of his fondest memories in football.

The Brazilian star appears to be at loggerheads with his employers at PSG, as it is claimed he is trying to engineer a return to Barca.

Furthermore, PSG sporting director Leonardo confirmed Neymar can leave if potential suitors meet their asking price.

Neymar joined PSG from Barca for a world-record fee of €222million in August 2017, but just five months earlier he played a major role in dumping the French side out of the Champions League in the last 16.

PSG won the first leg 4-0, but Barca stunned them at the Camp Nou as they ran out 6-1 winners, scoring three times – including a Neymar brace – after the 88th minute to pull off one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history.

And, speaking at the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five event, Neymar again risked the wrath of PSG fans by calling that one of his two best moments in football.

Speaking to Oh My Goal, Neymar said: “My best memory as a footballer? There are two moments. Firstly, when we won the Olympics with Brazil.

“Secondly, the ‘remontada’ against Paris. What we felt when we scored the sixth goal… I never felt something like this. It was incredible.

“When we won against PSG with Barca, it was completely… we all went crazy afterwards. I believe it was the best possible feeling for all of us.”