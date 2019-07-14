Real Madrid confirm death of Zidane’s brother

The brother of Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has died, the Spanish club confirmed on Saturday.

Zidane left the club’s training camp in Montreal on Friday due to personal reasons, with Madrid announcing he was to be absent for an unspecified period.

Los Blancos held a minute’s silence ahead of training on Saturday after being made aware of Farid’s death.

Zidane’s assistant David Bettoni will be in charge of the first team until the head coach’s return.