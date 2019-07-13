Fans troll Barcelona for ironic ‘Barca Produces Talent, Real Buys Them’ tweet following €120m Antoine Griezmann signing

Fans have spotted an interesting tweet dating back to 2009 after Barcelona secured the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid for a whopping €120m.

The tweet was posted by the Catalans themselves, and is from a decade or so ago, when Twitter was perhaps in its very initial stages itself.

El Barça fabrica cracks, el Madrid els compra. Interessant comparativa: http://is.gd/14pkz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) June 17, 2009

The tweet basically translates to “Barca produces talent, Real buys them”, in a reference to their bitter rivals Real Madrid, who were accused of being the “Galacticos” for only signing big players and not really producing too many of their own.

Barcelona used to pride themselves on having home-grown talent, with players such as Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta etc. all making their way up the ranks at the Blaugrana.

But the recent signings of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and now Antoine Griezmann for big money has proved that the tweet is rather ironical, and fans have caught on to it.

Wish they could take that back? You bet.