Reports: Why Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid pre-season training camp abruptly

Based on various sources, it has been understood that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane left the squad’s pre-season training camp in Montreal, Canada on Friday, 12th June so as to be with his ailing brother whose health condition worsened on the same day.

Friday happened to be the fourth day of Real Madrid’s pre-season training camp in Canada and OKDiario reports that the Frenchman received the news about his sick brother while he was monitoring the players as they underwent training. He then left the camp immediately to be with his family and his sick brother in their hours of need.

Zidane’s unexpected departure was immediately followed by David Bettoni – the assistant coach at Los Blancos and Gregory Dupont, their new fitness coach – taking over the reins to supervise training until the manager is back at the club.

The club also released their official statement, which read: “Our manager, Zinedine Zidane, has left the pre-season training camp in Montreal for personal reasons.”

“Until he returns, sessions will be led by assistant coach David Bettoni,” Real Madrid added.

Meanwhile, Spanish news agency AS further reports that Zidane’s exit is “only temporary” and that he will definitely be back to lead the team in the International Champions Cup.

Real Madrid are all set to face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in Houston, USA on Saturday, 20th July, after which they will face Premier League club Arsenal on 23rd July in Landover before the eagerly-anticipated clash against local rivals Atletico Madrid in New Jersey, which will be held on 26th July.