Joao Felix could be worth €378m next year, claims Atletico team-mate Felipe

Atletico Madrid defender Felipe is confident Joao Felix will live up to the hype following his mega move from Benfica this month.

Joao Felix is so talented he could treble his value to €378million within a year, according to his new Atletico Madrid team-mate Felipe.

Despite being only 19, Joao Felix moved to Atletico earlier this month for €126m from Benfica, with the Spanish club paying €6m more than the teenager’s release clause in order to stagger the payments.

The attacking midfielder scored 20 goals across all competitions last term and attracted the interest of a host of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Juventus, Manchester City and Manchester United.

But Atletico charged ahead with the deal in anticipation of Antoine Griezmann’s likely move to Barcelona, giving Joao Felix the Frenchman’s No.7 jersey despite him still technically being at the club.

Many have criticised the deal, adamant Atletico are putting too much faith in the youngster, but Felipe – a rival of Joao Felix’s at Porto last term before also moving to the Wanda Metropolitano – is convinced the Portugal international will shine immediately.

“He’s a great player,” Felipe, 30, told Marca. “In Portugal he was very advanced for his age.

“He’s very intelligent, fast, his movement is very good and he is now on my team. I will be able to help [him settle and adapt].

“In Portugal he was my rival and I had to fight against him. It was difficult because he has a lot of quality. He’s a kid that still has a lot to grow and he will give much joy to the Atletico fans.

“We have to be calm, but Joao Felix will probably double or treble his value in a year’s time.”