Griezmann lawyer arrives to pay Atletico Madrid release clause

Antoine Griezmann’s Barcelona move has taken a step closer, with a solicitor visiting LaLiga’s offices to pay his buyout clause.

A lawyer representing Antoine Griezmann has arrived at LaLiga headquarters to pay his Atletico Madrid release clause and start the process of his move to Barcelona.

A man identified as the France star’s solicitor was filmed by Cope arriving at the league’s offices in Madrid around midday on Friday.

Atletico are expected to make an announcement later to confirm the €120million buyout clause has been deposited, thereby releasing Griezmann from his contract.

The forward is then likely to finalise a move to Barca in the coming hours, with reports in Catalonia suggesting he will be presented at Camp Nou as early as Sunday.

Griezmann has long been expected to join the LaLiga champions despite signing a new Atletico contract after rejecting Barca advances last year.

The 28-year-old will become their second most expensive signing behind Philippe Coutinho, who joined from Liverpool for a fee in the region of €145m in January 2018.

Griezmann scored 15 LaLiga goals last term as Atletico finished second behind Barca in the title race.