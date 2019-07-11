Brazil World Cup winner picks Lionel Messi to win Ballon d’Or 2019 over Cristiano Ronaldo

The Ballon d’Or 2019 race is heating up, and everyone has their respective picks to win the prestigious award. And a Brazil legend believes it should be Lionel Messi.

Rivaldo won the lot with Brazil in the nation’s golden period, and is widely considered one of the greatest to ever grace the game. So when he says Messi deserves to win, you better take it seriously.

“In my opinion, Messi should win the Ballon d’Or this year for everything he has done,” Rivaldo said.

“He didn’t win the Champions League, but it’s an individual prize.

“He has scored many and important goals and I think he deserves it.”

Messi did miss out on the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with Barcelona, and he even failed to lead his side to Copa America 2019 glory, losing to arch rivals Brazil in the semi finals.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, managed to take Portugal to glory in the UEFA Nations League, while also enjoying a stellar first season with Juventus, where he won the Serie A.

However, many believe it is the Liverpool trio of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker or even Mohamed Salah, who could win the award this year by virtue of their sensational UCL triumph recently.