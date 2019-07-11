Reports: Lionel Messi and co. paid June wages 3 days late after acute cash crunch at Barcelona

Reports suggest that La Liga giants Barcelona are currently facing an acute cash crunch, as a result of which they were three days late in paying the players’ wages for the month of June 2019.

The lack of funds in Barcelona’s coffers have also led to the club putting off the Antoine Griezmann deal, at least on a temporary basis as of right now. The deal was initially supposed to get completed this week.

SportWitness reports that Antoine Griezmann is likely to be a Blaugrana player before next season but as of now, it seems that getting to that point is going to require “a long and arduous journey”, as cash-strapped Barcelona are yet to source the money to pay the Frenchman’s release clause of €120million.

Originally, it was expected that the payment would be completed on Wednesday, July 10th, with Griezmann arriving at the Camp Nou on Thursday, before he is presented as their latest signing on 12th July, Friday.

However, “lack of liquidity” at the Blaugrana and their negotiations with banks to cover the €120million transfer fee are holding things up, according to AS, a Spanish news agency.

Earlier, it was in June that Griezmann announced that he will leave his current club Atletico Madrid, in attempt to challenge more for trophies. Afterwards, it was revealed Barcelona have rekindled their efforts to sign him, after failing to do so in the beginning of the last season.