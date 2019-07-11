Lionel Messi named 4th highest paid celebrity in the world; Cristiano Ronaldo misses out on top 5

Forbes released their list of highest paid celebrities – comprising personalities, actors, musicians and sports persons – and Lionel Messi made the cut at 4th spot. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, didn’t make the top 5.

Lionel Messi was ranked 4th in the list of highest earning celebrities with an annual revenue of USD 127 million. Part of his huge pay packet also has to do with the lifetime Adidas sponsorship that he has.

It doesn’t hurt that his current Barcelona contract also pays up USD 80 million anually.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, was ranked 6th on the list, narrowly missing out on the top 5. He raked in USD 109 Million in the year, which was predicated on the princely USD 64 million that Juventus pays him as wages.

‘We are used to see him doing things from another planet’ – Scaloni on Messi’s Copa America

He is just ahead of Brazilian sensation Neymar, who takes 7th spot on the list with an income of USD 105 million. The PSG star has been in the thick of a transfer saga in the winter that could see him seal a return to Barcelona despite a lower pay packet on offer.

At the moment, he earns USD 70 million per year as remuneration at the Paris club.

Incidentally, the three footballers are also the highest paid athetes on the list, with the next highest paid sports person being boxer Canelo Alvarez in the 10th spot.

Read Also: PSG publicly put Neymar on blast after he boycotts pre-season training