Militao’s Real Madrid presentation cut short after defender falls ill

The searing heat proved too much for Brazilian defender Eder Militao as he was forced to leave the room at his Real Madrid unveiling.

Eder Militao's first press conference as a Real Madrid player was cut short after the defender complained of feeling faint.

The 21-year-old was unveiled as Madrid's latest close-season arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, fresh on the back of helping Brazil win the Copa America on home soil.

But the presentation came to an abrupt finish as Militao left the presidential box when asked about international team-mate Neymar's future.

"I'm feeling dizzy. This is quite an emotional day for me," he told reporters as he took a sip of water and got up from his seat.

Madrid triggered the reported €50million release clause in Militao's Porto contract in March to make him the first signing of Zinedine Zidane's second spell in charge at the Bernabeu.







