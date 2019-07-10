WATCH: Real Madrid new signing almost faints on his first day at the club

Real Madrid have moved quickly in the transfer market this season. Los Blancos have brought in five new players in order to ensure that a repeat of last season doesn’t happen. Four of those players have already been presented to the Real faithful. The fifth one, Eder Militao, was the last to be presented and it would be fair to say that that didn’t go according to plan.

Eder Militao was the second player Real Madrid bought for the upcoming season. Los Blancos announced the capture of the Brazilian defender back in March 2019, following the announcement for Rodrygo. Despite that, Militao was the last in line to be presented at Santiago Bernabeu due to his participation in the 2019 Copa America.

The Brazil international was finally presented on July 10, 2019. However, during the presentation itself, Militao started feeling dizzy and almost fainted! Here’s a clip of the incident:

Real Madrid had to cancel Éder Militão's press conference in the middle of his speech because he felt dizzy and almost fainted. Insane. 😳 pic.twitter.com/h3gTbICNDa — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) July 10, 2019

The press conference was promptly brought to a halt and Militao taken away. The new Galactico, however, did walk on to the pitch in order to pose with his new white kit. He joins Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy as the new arrivals at Santiago Bernabeu.

Currently, the Real Madrid squad is in Montreal to prepare for their season ahead. Los Blancos are undergoing their pre-season training, before playing in the International Champions Cup.