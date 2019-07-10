Real Madrid fans fat-shame Eden Hazard and slam club for signing him for €100 million

According to the latest reports, Real Madrid fans have grown increasingly discontent over a photo of Eden Hazard doing the rounds on social media. The reason? He has apparently grown fat over the summer.

And Real Madrid fans, by nature, will never sit silent. Hordes of them immediately took to Twitter to express their anger and disappointment at Hazard’s “new look”. Some of them even slammed Real Madrid for spending €100million and signing him in June.

Check out some of the best reactions right here:

We really paid 100 mill for a fat hazard pic.twitter.com/eaI4KkcEYY — RMadridBabe (@RMadridBabe) July 9, 2019

Is it me or did Madrid sign a fat Hazard

🤔 pic.twitter.com/UyIrEJm1t1 — Elvis onye Germany 🇩🇪 (@TheElvace) July 8, 2019

It actually bothers me how fat Hazard is yet he's still a top 5 player. Imagine if he slimmed down and gained more lean muscle mass. https://t.co/iNuEHH7AGq — sm | #SíAlFutur (@TacticoModerno) July 8, 2019

Typical Eden returning with that fat off season belly 🤣💙 #Hazard https://t.co/8SdgkcJ8aq — Sudip Majumder (@studipm) July 8, 2019

Ffs how does Hazard even do to become so fat in just 1 month??? That's beyond human capabilities pic.twitter.com/TcXc5FND3K — lol (@Hazpillian) July 8, 2019

The former Chelsea star who recently completed his time at the Stamford Bridge by winning the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League with the Blues, definitely appears to have gained one or two pounds while on vacation after last season’s campaign. Quite natural, if you ask us.

But Real Madrid fans appear to be annoyed that the Belgian has reported for duty in a less-than-perfect condition.

Their anger further increased manifold once they chanced upon a huge “Photoshop fail” reportedly created by Spanish publication AS, wherein Hazard’s head can be seen photoshopped on top of Karim Benzema’s torso, as you can see right here:

OMG, caption this guys😯 😂 AS used Benzema’s body to put Hazard’s head for their cover! Hazard nowadays is getting fat! pic.twitter.com/NxK46gJGt8 — GoalsTV⚽️ (@goalstv3) July 9, 2019

What do you think of the situation? Let us know in the comments below.