Lionel Messi’s former Barcelona teammate points out the weakness in his game

Lionel Messi may be a genius on the pitch, but the little master is also prone to mistakes every now and then, as has been pointed out by one of his former teammates at Barcelona.

In an explosive interview on SportTV, Dani Alves discussed a particular incident regarding himself, Lionel Messi and former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

“With Guardiola, I had a lot of problems with first-touch football,” Alves said.

“I always tried to link up with Messi but Guardiola got angry. One day I told him: ‘I don’t accept your complaints. If Messi doesn’t touch the ball for two minutes, he disconnects from the match. If we’re going to prepare a style which defines our play, he always needs to be connected to it. Then he can link up with the rest of us.'”

“Pep told me: ‘You’re right.’ These type of players always need to be on the ball.”

That may have been a time when Pep realised what Alves meant, but if we refer to the statement about Messi saying – “If Messi doesn’t touch the ball for two minutes, he disconnects from the match,” we notice that perhaps there was indeed a weakness in the Argentine’s game.

Disconnecting is one thing, but his class when he does get it is something quite different.