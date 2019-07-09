Barcelona should ignore past in Neymar pursuit – Puyol

Carles Puyol told Barcelona to ignore the past in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

Neymar, 27, is set to leave the Parc des Princes this close season after sporting director Leonardo confirmed the star was for sale at the right price.

The Brazil international left Barca in a world-record €222million move two years ago, but he is strongly linked with a return to Camp Nou.

Former Barcelona captain Puyol, who won 18 trophies with the club, said the past should have no impact on the LaLiga champions’ decision.

“In the end, you have to value the present, not so much the past,” he said on Monday, via Spanish media.

“If the player is on the market and you need him, you don’t have to be thinking about what happened a few years ago.”

Neymar has still starred in two seasons with PSG, but both campaigns have been hampered by injuries.

However, Puyol believes the star forward can still deliver plenty for Barcelona.

“Neymar is a great player who can make a difference,” he said.

“He’s not been able to play his best football [at PSG] because of injuries, but he still has a lot to give to football.”