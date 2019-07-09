Joao Felix comments on Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons after taking number 7 jersey at Atletico Madrid

Young Portuguese sensation Joao Felix assumed Antoine Griezmann’s vacated number 7 jersey at Atletico Madrid and answered questions about comparisons with the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

Felix, 19, sealed his €120 million move to Atletico Madrid from Benfica and provided his thoughts on replacing Antoine Griezmann, taking his jersey number and the inveitable comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I don’t concern myself with that sort of pressure,” he said, when asked about stepping into the shoes of the embattled French forward who seems to be on his way to Barcelona.

“Sometimes we hear good things and sometimes we don’t. I’m just going to do my job, which is to help the team.”

Felix was part of the Portugal squad that turned up trumps at the UEFA Nations League and spoke about his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, while also shooting down comparisons with the former Real Madrid man.

“I want to be remembered as Joao Felix,” said the youngster.

“He’s Cristiano Ronaldo and I’m Joao Felix. He’s a great player and currently the best in the world.”

Felix also mentioned that Ronaldo had given him a heads up about the city of Madrid when his move from Benfica was still in the works.

“He [Cristiano Ronaldo] told me a lot about Madrid, a city he likes a lot,” he concluded.

(Quotes R/T Marca)