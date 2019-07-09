3 Real Madrid players who fell out with Zindine Zidane

In his short managerial career, Zinedine Zidane has won nine trophies including a hat-trick of Champions League titles. However, he hasn’t had the best of relationships with all the players in his squad and has had a fallout with some players including a big superstar.

#3. Pepe

Pepe was a Real Madrid player for ten years and during this period, he played 334 games and won 13 trophies. In his final season with the Los Blancos, he only played 18 games as Zidane preferred a center-back partnership of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

Pepe’s contract was due to expire in 2017 and Real Madrid only offered him a year’s extension when the player wanted a two-year extension. The Portuguese international was released at the end of his contract after which on the ‘El Partidazo’ program on Cadena Cope, he spoke about his manager and his departure.

“I did not say goodbye to Zidane because he and Real Madrid knew I was going before me, I do not want to blame anyone, what Zidane has done with Real Madrid is spectacular, but there are things I do not understand. Why did I disappear from the team?”

#2. Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos only made four starts in the league and Champions League combined in his debut season at Real Madrid and after Zidane left Real in the 2018 summer, Ceballos made some scathing comments which may come back to haunt him.

“He [Zidane] would have to explain why he didn’t give me opportunities. I worked, I tried to make it difficult for him, but a time comes when you see that it’s impossible. I scored two goals in Vitoria and the next match in Dortmund I played one minute.

“When weeks pass and you don’t feel important, it’s difficult. There was a moment when I took the season to be wasted, we were 15 points off the top of the league and still in the Champions League but I didn’t get on the scene.

“I hired a personal trainer in January because I wasn’t playing on Wednesday or Sunday and the intensity falls, I wanted to be at my peak in pre-season. It was clear that if Zidane had continued, I would have to look for an exit to come back more ready, but with the arrival of Julen [Lopetegui], everything was different.

“I asked Zidane why I wasn’t playing because I didn’t understand it, he told me he valued the players ahead of me. There was a time in the season when [Luka] Modric and [Toni] Kroos were injured and he changed the system to play other players, that burns you a bit and it hurts.”

Ceballos was starved of playing time once Zidane returned and it is reported that the player will be sold in the summer with Tottenham Hotspur interested in his services.

#1. Gareth Bale

Six seasons, 231 appearances, 102 goals, 64 assists and nine trophies sum up Gareth Bale’s time at Real Madrid but the numbers don’t tell you the crux of the story.

Bale has scored the winning goal in two Champions League finals and scored in the penalty shootout in a third final. However, a series of injuries and Zidane’s preference of other players over him has led to numerous speculations on his future.

Real Madrid have already signed three forwards this summer which means someone has to make way and the Welshman has been linked with an exit for a while now. However, Bale won’t come cheap and his wage demands are huge which means there aren’t many clubs in Europe that can afford him.

Bale was left on the bench when his side lost to Real Betis in the final league game of the 208/19 season and this decision of Zidane’s caused quite a stir. Both parties haven’t tried to hide the mutual animosity despite which Bale or Zidane haven’t spoken out publicly. However, the Welshman’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, said that Zidane wants to sell the player.

“I am not sure that Mr. Zidane wants him to stay but at the moment Gareth wants to stay. He has got a contract, he will quite happily see it out until 2022.”