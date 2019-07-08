Barcelona mark 40 years of La Masia with new away kit

A yellow kit with a Blaugrana sash is a throwback to the Barcelona kit worn when the academy first moved into La Masia.

Barcelona have unveiled a new yellow away kit for the 2019-20 season to commemorate 40 years of their famous La Masia academy.

La Masia has been the base for Barca’s top young talents since 1979 and the club have returned to an iconic look to mark the anniversary.

The yellow strip has a Blaugrana sash and is similar in design to the away kit worn in 1979.

Sergi Roberto said: “It is not an accident that La Masia has given the world so many great players.

“It is a special place with a unique philosophy and I am pleased this new away kit highlights the academy. Forty years of work at La Masia really is something worth celebrating.”