OFFICIAL: Barcelona unveil new away kit for 2019/20 season

FC Barcelona have officially released their away kit for the upcoming 2019/20 season which is inspired by their 1979 kit worn by the legendary Johan Cruyff and co.

The jersey is in yellow with the Blaugrana colours running diagonally through the shirt. The jersey has been introduced to celebrate Barcelona’s famous academy La Masia completing 40 years.

“It is not an accident that La Masia has given the world so many great players,” club midfielder Sergi Roberto told the club’s official website.