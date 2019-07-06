Barcelona legend tells club not to move for Neymar and focus on key area instead

Barcelona have fallen behind to Real Madrid in the 2019 summer transfer window. Los Blancos have brought in the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, and Ferland Mendy while Barcelona have signed Frenkie de Jong and Neto. While they have been linked with Neymar, one legend believes that they would be better off without him.

Barcelona great Lobo Carrasco has advised his former club against moving for Neymar. Speaking to El Chiringuito, Carrasco claimed that he’d rather buy Antoine Griezmann instead of the Brazilian and use the additional funds to strengthen the defence.

“I do not want Neymar to come in. I want Griezmann, a centre-back, a left-back, and a centre-forward to come in. That’s my road map and I would not change it, whether I’m [Josep Maria] Bartomeu, [Lionel] Messi, sports director or coach,” said the Blaugrana legend.

Carrasco may see part of his wish come true, with Barcelona said to be finalizing a move for Griezmann. The league champions, meanwhile, have also brought in Frenkie de Jong and Neto ahead of this season. However, they haven’t invested in the defence since signing Jean-Clair Todibo in January 2019.