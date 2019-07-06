Barcelona president reveals exactly how much influence Lionel Messi has in transfer decisions

We finally have news on exactly how much influence Lionel Messi has in Barcelona’s transfer decision. According to club President Josep Maria Bartomeu, Messi has no special rights in Barcelona to demand the transfer of specific players.

It is Samuel Marsden, La Liga journalist for ESPN who revealed Bartomeu’s exact words via his Twitter account on Friday, July 5th. Check out the tweet right here:

Bartomeu: Let's end the myth, Messi doesn't ask (the club) to sign certain players, he asks for a competitive team. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) July 5, 2019

According to Bartomeu, the rumours surrounding Messi’s influence on Barcelona’s transfer policies are all just “myths” and he wanted to end them immediately.

“Messi does not ask the club to sign certain players. All he asks for is a competitive team,” the Barcelona President was quoted as saying.

Earlier, talks of the 32-year-old influencing his team’s selection had found its way into the Copa America as well, forcing the Argentine’s Uruguayan teammate Luis Suarez to step up and defend the Barcelona legend.

“He does not say a word,” Suarez was quoted as saying, in an interview with FOX Sports as reported by Express.

“Not about a coach, a player, nothing. And in the Argentina team, I think it’s the same. There were coaches who asked him things and he would say: “No, don’t ask me anything, make the decision yourself.”

He further added: “We speak about these things a lot and of course it hurts him [Messi] as a human being.”