Reports: Real Madrid make plans to groom young star in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez sees Rodrygo Goes as a potential star at the Bernabeu and has set plans in motion to ensure he follows in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar spent 9 fruitful years at Real Madrid during which time he won the Champions League and Ballon d’Or 4 times each and the La Liga twice, among other awards.

Perez feels that Rodrygo, 18, has the potential to be a player of similar impact and ilk for Real Madrid and wants to ensure that the player doesn’t stray from that path. As a result, Diario Gol reports that he has scouted a house for the player right alongside Eden Hazard so that he gets taken under the wing of the talented Belgian.

Moreover, Perez has asked Marcelo – Cristiano Ronaldo’s best friend at the club and fellow Brazilian – to stick with Rodrygo to ensure that he fulfills his potential.

Perez has also had a word with club captain Sergio Ramos about the player, the report states.

All these measures have been put in place to ensure that Rodrygo continues his development into a top class player despite not getting too much playing time, with Karim Benzema and Luka Jovic ahead of him in the pecking order.