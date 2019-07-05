Heartwarming gesture by former club to wish new Barcelona signing good luck

Ajax have always been known as a classy club and their recent gesture of goodwill for latest Barcelona signing Frenkie de Jong only goes on to strengthen the fact.
The Dutch giants, in a heartwarming gesture, took out ads in multiple Spanish publications, wishing the midfielder good luck for his future at the club. Barcelona signed De Jong from Ajax in a deal believed to be worth €75 million.
Not only in newspapers but the club also took out an ad on a bus in Barcelona, with the message ‘Molta Sort Frenkie’, which translates to ‘Good Luck Frenkie’.
Ajax tweeted out a picture of the newspapers which carried the club’s message to their former midfield general.
Bon día… ☕📰
— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 5, 2019
Goedemorgen.. ☕
Bedankt, @AFCAjax! 📰
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 5, 2019
📰👏 El Ajax felicita a De Jong en un anuncio en Mundo Deportivo
— Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) July 5, 2019