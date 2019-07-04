Real Madrid’s 2019-20 LaLiga fixtures in full:

Zinedine Zidane’s new-look Real Madrid begin the 2019-20 LaLiga season at Celta Vigo and finish the campaign with a trip to Leganes.
Zinedine Zidane has the chance to hit the ground running in 2019-2020 as Real Madrid have been handed a favourable set of fixtures to start the new campaign.
Madrid have finished third in back-to-back seasons and endured a calamitous campaign last time out that saw them sack two managers before reappointing Zidane in March – the man who led them to three successive Champions League triumphs.
However, after spending big during the close season to bring in Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, the 33-time champions of Spain are expected to put up more of a fight this time around as they aim to take back the title from Barcelona.
And Madrid’s first four fixtures are against teams that finished last season in the bottom half of the division, giving Zidane a chance to build up some momentum ahead of a tougher run of games against Sevilla and Atletico Madrid in the second half of September.
The reverse fixture with city rivals Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu is on February 1, while October 27 and March 1 are the dates pencilled in for the two El Clasico clashes, although all fixtures remain subject to change for broadcasting.
August 18: Celta Vigo v Real Madrid
August 25: Real Madrid v Real Valladolid
September 1: Villarreal v Real Madrid
September 15: Real Madrid v Levante
September 22: Sevilla v Real Madrid
September 25: Real Madrid v Osasuna
September 29: Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid
October 6: Real Madrid v Granada
October 20: Mallorca v Real Madrid
October 27: Barcelona v Real Madrid
October 30: Real Madrid v Leganes
November 3: Real Madrid v Real Betis
November 10: Eibar v Real Madrid
November 24: Real Madrid v Real Sociedad
December 1: Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid
December 8: Real Madrid v Espanyol
December 15: Valencia v Real Madrid
December 22: Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
January 5: Getafe v Real Madrid
January 19: Real Madrid v Sevilla
January 25: Real Valladolid v Real Madrid
February 1: Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
February 9: Osasuna v Real Madrid
February 16: Real Madrid v Celta Vigo
February 23: Levante v Real Madrid
March 1: Real Madrid v Barcelona
March 8: Real Betis v Real Madrid
March 15: Real Madrid v Eibar
March 22: Real Madrid v Valencia
April 5: Real Sociedad v Real Madrid
April 12: Real Madrid v Mallorca
April 22: Espanyol v Real Madrid
April 26: Real Madrid v Getafe
May 3: Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid
May 10: Real Madrid v Deportivo Alaves
May 13: Granada v Real Madrid
May 17: Real Madrid v Villarreal
May 24: Leganes v Real Madrid