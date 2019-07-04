Reports: Lionel Messi ranks the seven best players in the world, rates himself top

Lionel Messi is an icon for a reason. His exploits will perhaps never be matched, but his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be one that excites him too. That’s why he ranks himself and Ronaldo right at the very top.

Don Balon are reporting that Messi has named the seven best players in the world, and he rates himself and CR7 right at the top of the mountain.

With an equal first spot, the next position went to Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who is rated highly by the Argentine as well as the world for his incredible work at such a young age.

The next three are also huge stars in their own right, and have a connection with Messi of some sort. Neymar, Sergio Aguero and Luis Suarez are the three names, and are players that the little magician knows very well.

And finally, the seventh spot goes to Eden Hazard of Real Madrid, who will surely come across Messi on the field in La Liga at some point in the coming campaign, but has already done enough to be considered a top player by the superstar attacker.

Surprisingly, Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann does not make the list, which is a very impressive one even without the Frenchman in it.