Reports: Real Madrid star has license snatched after failing to give breathalyzer test

This time of the year, footballers usually leave their clubs to go on long vacations in order to relieve the stress of the year-round season. However, sometimes, some footballers can get a little too comfortable during these vacations and are made to pay the price. A similar thing has happened to one Real Madrid star this summer.

According to Marca, Real Madrid star Marcelo ran into trouble during his holidays after he refused to take a breathalyzer test, which determines the alcohol levels in the body. As a result, the 31-year-old had his license confiscated and was fined six hundred euros. Additionally, the Brazil international was given a one-year suspension from driving in his own country.

This is the second time Marcelo has been caught with car-related issues. The left-back was fined six thousand euros back in Madrid in 2013 after he had some trouble with his license.

Presently, Marcelo will return to Spain to take part in pre-season with Real Madrid. Los Blancos will begin training for the new season shortly and are scheduled to depart for their summer tour shortly. This time around, Zinedine Zidane will have the services of five new players at his disposal, with the thirteen-time Champions League winners signing Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, and Eder Militao.