Barcelona 2019-20 away kit leaked – here’s what Lionel Messi and co. will be wearing

La Liga giants FC Barcelona will reportedly wear an unconventional yellow away kit next season, after leaked images reveal how the shirt will probably look like next season.

Footyheadlines reports that the kit, designed by Nike and sponsored by Japanese television giants Rakuten as usual, looks like a nod to the iconic yellow away kits worn by the club in the 1970s, as you can see from the images below:

According to Footyheadlines, The Barcelona 2019-20 away shirt is “varsity maize” in colour – a shade of yellow, that is – with a blue and red sash across the front, inspired by the iconic jerseys dated back to the 1970s. Just like on the original retro design, the sash on the new jersey goes from the top right to the bottom left, with a small gap left for the sponsor’s name – Rakuten.



Check out another image right here:

The blue and red used on the Barcelona 2019-20 away jersey are the same ones used on the home kit. The same goes for the shade of yellow, which features in the form of the Nike logos and player prints on the home kit. The club crest appears on the left chest, whereas the trademark Nike “Swoosh” is placed inside the sash on the opposite side.

As you can see in the picture posted above, blue shorts with a yellow Nike logo and player prints, along with yellow socks that feature blue and red bands in the middle, will complete the away look for the Blaugrana in the 2019-20 season.

All images via Footyheadlines.