BREAKING: Atletico Madrid break club transfer record to sign Portuguese wonderkid

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have officially confirmed the signing of 19-year-old attacking midfielder and second-striker Joao Felix from Portuguese club SL Benfica.

The announcement was made by the club via their official Twitter handle, on 3rd July 2019.

Though Felix is valued only at around €70million as per various sources, Atletico Madrid completed the transfer by agreeing to pay Benfica a transfer fee of €126million for the player. The 19-year-old has hence become Atletico’s most expensive transfer signing of all time.

By virtue of his latest transfer, the Portuguese star also became the third-most expensive footballer ever, behind PSG’s duo Neymar Jr. (€220million from Barcelona) and Kylian Mbappe (€135million from AS Monaco).

It was only last week that Felix’s former employees Benfica announced that Atletico Madrid had triggered the youngster’s €120million release clause. The La Liga club reportedly added another €6million to the fee – to be paid in instalments over the next few months – and the overall fee hence amounts to €126million.

Meanwhile, the player himself had a terrific 2018-19 season at Portugal, where he scored 20 goals and assisted another 11 times for Benfica in 43 appearances across various competitions. Thanks to him, Benfica won the Primeira Liga title and also reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League last season.

According to various sources, Joao Felix had been scouted by the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus, Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich for a long time, but Atletico Madrid have emerged the winners in the transfer race to sign him this summer.

It is being reported that he will be unveiled in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium later during this week itself.